Telegram post ignites concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health. Ukraine reacts

MoscowEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph:(Reuters)

According to a report by the Express on Monday (August 28), the post by "Z-blogger" Pozdnyakov read, "God, don't you leave us. Pray to God you are alive and healthy.

A post on a Russian channel on Telegram has ignited concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health. According to a report by the Express on Monday (August 28), the post by "Z-blogger" Pozdnyakov read, "God, don't you leave us. Pray to God you are alive and healthy." The post sparked discussion across social media platforms about Putin's health.

WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of this Telegram post. So far, Russian authorities have not commented on this matter.

'What is going on?': Ukraine reacts to post on Putin's health

Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared the Telegram post on X (formerly known as Twitter), and said, "What is going on?" Gerashchenko's post garnered several reactions on the microblogging website. 

"Nothing. More propaganda. Just a way to manipulate people's feelings. I know exactly where he's going with this. What country has a leader that prays to god on social media unless they're hoping to use it to get people to keep worrying about what he might do? We all know better," X user Roadrunner posted on Tuesday.

"Probably nothing, but if he's sick and his time is nearing the end, then it actually makes perfect sense to get rid of Prigozjin. He would most certainly try to take over if this is the case," another X user named RAVEN posted. 

Russian missile hits private enterprise in central Ukraine

Meanwhile, as the war in Ukraine, Russian forces struck a private enterprise with a long-range cruise missile in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, Kyiv said on Friday. "Unfortunately, there are victims - three civilians, they are being provided with all necessary assistance," Governor Serhiy Borzov wrote on Telegram, adding that unspecified property and cars had been damaged.

