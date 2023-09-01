Moscow holds local elections in occupied parts of Ukraine

In an attempt to cement its authority in the region, Russian authorities on Thursday (August 31) began holding elections in parts of Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territories. Russia currently controls one-fifth of Ukraine's territory: the Crimea peninsula annexed in 2014, and parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions annexed in 2022.

Moscow's handpicked governors, which include veteran pro-Russian politicians and others known only locally are currently seeking full terms of office in the four regions. The polls will conclude on September 10, when Russia holds regional polls, according to a Reuters report.

All governors have the endorsement of President Vladimir Putin after joining the Kremlin's United Russia bloc with fanfare in recent months. Consequently, most are facing only nominal opposition.

Kyiv condemns the move

Kyiv has condemned the move and urged the citizens living in the "occupied areas" to not vote in the election, adding they should "leave the region" if possible.

"Russians have started holding 'elections' to pseudo-local councils and 'legislative bodies' in the temporarily occupied territories," Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC), an official agency, was quoted as saying by CNN.

“We urge Ukrainians not to open their doors to the occupiers and, if possible, to leave the region or their homes for the period of 'early voting'" added NRC.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the West saying Moscow will not cooperate with the bloc in areas on which its security depends.

“Even if suddenly, by some incomprehensible command from above, the West offers us to return to more or less normal contacts, we will already think whether we should do this, and if so, in what areas,” said Lavrov.

“We will not agree to interact with the West, on which our security depends in every sense: military-political security, economic, technological,” he added.

The war extends

The Rusia-Ukraine war began last year in February and has dragged on for over 500 days with thousands of casualties and billions in damages. Despite Kyiv initiating a counteroffensive earlier this year, not much has changed on the ground.

After weeks of grinding combat, Kyiv is hoping for a major breakthrough in the Zaporizhzhia region after recapturing the village of Robotyne this week.

(With inputs from agencies)