Russia begins construction of new nuclear submarines amid tensions with West

Russian President Putin inaugurated the building of new nuclear submarines and other warships on Monday, as part of a broad military modernization effort amid tensions with the West.

The event, which is a mix of war drills and an arms display, is intended to highlight Russian military weapons and lure foreign buyers.King Abdullah II of Jordan, for example, was among those present.

In a video call with shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg, and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the naval order was announced.

The Sevmash yard on the White Sea today employs over 30,000 people working on nuclear-powered submarines, primarily the Yasen class of new multi-purpose submarines and the Borei class of 4th generation ballistic missile submarines.

After Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, relations with the West have sunk to post-Cold War lows. The Kremlin has made military modernisation a major priority.

Moscow has attempted to recreate the Soviet Union's regular naval presence in regions of the world that it had during the Cold War.

With a naval station in the Syrian town of Tartus, the Russian Navy already has a significant presence in the Mediterranean Sea.

It has extended and modified the Tartus base, which is Russia's only such installation outside of the former Soviet Union.

(With inputs from agencies)