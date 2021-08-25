Russia begins construction of new nuclear submarines amid tensions with West

Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo). Photograph:( AFP )
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday launched the construction of two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles along with two diesel-powered submarines and two corvettes amid tensions with the West. Russia is currently modernising its military.
The event, which is a mix of war drills and an arms display, is intended to highlight Russian military weapons and lure foreign buyers.King Abdullah II of Jordan, for example, was among those present.
In a video call with shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg, and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the naval order was announced.
The Sevmash yard on the White Sea today employs over 30,000 people working on nuclear-powered submarines, primarily the Yasen class of new multi-purpose submarines and the Borei class of 4th generation ballistic missile submarines.
After Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, relations with the West have sunk to post-Cold War lows. The Kremlin has made military modernisation a major priority.
Moscow has attempted to recreate the Soviet Union's regular naval presence in regions of the world that it had during the Cold War.
With a naval station in the Syrian town of Tartus, the Russian Navy already has a significant presence in the Mediterranean Sea.
It has extended and modified the Tartus base, which is Russia's only such installation outside of the former Soviet Union.
(With inputs from agencies)