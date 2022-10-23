British Royals not to stay at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle: Reports

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, no royal would be staying permanently at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, as King Charles III has decided to keep Clarence House as his residence temporarily.

According to DailyMail.com, the monarch will be waiting for the 370 million euros renovation of Buckingham Palace, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

However, it is reported that the King will use the available spaces for work and meetings.

“Refurbishment is very far behind schedule, but the Monarch should be living at Buckingham Palace,” a source previously told DailyMail.

“It's the heart of the monarchy in London, otherwise it risks becoming just a tourist attraction. We effectively have a king without a palace to live in.”

Further, there were speculations that Prince William and Princess Kate would move into Windsor but The Sun quoting a source reported there are now “no plans for them to leave Adelaide Cottage”.

Apart from that, Scotland’s Balmoral Castle is also expected to remain empty as no royals have decided to opt for it as their official residence. However, it will be opened up for tourists in the near future, the British daily reported.

Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to spend their time between several other castles, with their primary residence being Clarence House —just 400 yards away from Buckingham Palace and where they've lived for 19 years.

Only about half the refurbishment work has been done in Buckingham Palace, which hasn’t been renovated since the Second World War.

The palace is being overhauled with new wiring, plumbing and heating. The money to fund the renovation will come from taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant—the annual fee paid by the government to the monarch. About a third of the grant is set aside for maintaining Royal palaces.

(With inputs from agencies)

