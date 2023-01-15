Report reveals how UK lawmakers sought King Charles’ permission for a law that would affect his property

A report has revealed that before the current British Monarch King Charles took over the throne, the government took the-then Prince’s permission to pass its post-Brexit Environment Act. As per the Guardian report, this was because the law which was touted as “world-leading” and requires landowners to enhance conservation could affect the member of the royal family’s business interests.

Reportedly, back in 2019, Environment minister Rebecca Pow wrote to the then Prince of Wales asking if he would be willing to accept section seven of the environment bill.

Section seven of the environment bill which became law in November 2021, refers to the need “to conserve the setting of land with a natural environment or natural resources or which is a place of archaeological, architectural, artistic, cultural or historic interest.” Those in breach risk getting fined.

In the now public letter, the environment minister writes to Charles “This bill contains measures on conservation covenants which affect the interests of the crown, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall. Part 7 (conservation covenants) of the bill applies to crown land as it applies to any other land.”

Responding to the query, Charles’ private secretary, Clive Alderton, gives the then Prince of Wales’s consent and writes he was “content with the bill.”

The Dutchy of Cornwall, which has now passed to the current Prince of Wales, Charles’ son William, brings the duke and his family about $21 million in revenue.

While there is a procedure known as royal assent, a formality under which the monarch formally agrees to make a bill into law. This was done above and beyond that.

Reportedly, under the procedure, more than 1,000 parliamentary acts were shared with the late queen and her eldest son before they were implemented.

