Prince Harry addresses rumours of not being King Charles' biological son in new memoir

Among the many revelations made in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry seemingly has also addressed the rumour that has plagued the loyal family for years. Harry has for the first time talked about the long-standing 'joke' on how he is not the biological son of King Charles. In his book 'Spare' which hit stands on January 10, Prince Harry has recalled how King Charles himself would 'joke' about not being Harry's father during his childhood. "'Who knows if I'm really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I'm even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy,'" Harry wrote about his father. "Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire," Harry added.

Harry recalled that his father would "laugh and laugh" about the rumour, he himself found it to be "a remarkable unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy's former lovers: Major James Hewitt."



The late Princess Diana had admitted during her 1995 interview that she had an affair with Hewitt while she was still married to King Charles.



"One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt's flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism," Harry wrote in his memoir. "Tabloid readers were delighted by the idea that the younger child of Prince Charles wasn't the child of Prince Charles. They couldn't get enough of this 'joke,' for some reason. Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that a young prince's life was laughable."



Prince Harry put to rest the rumour and clarified, "Never mind that my mother didn't meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born, the story was simply too good to drop."



The rumour was in fact addressed and refuted by Hewithh himself during a 2002 interview.



"There really is no possibility whatsoever that I am Harry's father. I can absolutely assure you that I am not," he said at the time. "Admittedly the red hair is similar to mine and people say we look alike. I have never encouraged these comparisons and although I was with Diana for a long time I must state once and for all that I'm not Harry's father. When I first met Diana, Harry was already a toddler," he noted.



Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has made several shocking revelations. Harry has claimed that he was assaulted by his older brother Prince William over Meghan Markle, he has called Queen consort Camilla a 'villain' and admitted that he grew uncomfortable after watching his wife Meghan Markle's 'love scenes' in 'Suits'.