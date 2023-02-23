Putin meets China’s Wang Yi, says ties important to 'stabilise international situation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while holding a meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday, said that co-operation between Moscow and Beijing is important to "stabilise the international situation".

"The co-operation between China and Russia on the world stage is very important to stabilise the international situation," said Putin, during the meeting. The talks were held as Wang Yi visited Moscow after concerns were raised by NATO and Washington about China providing weapons to Russia.

"We will not be overwhelmed by threats and pressure from third parties," he stated. After the meeting, a readout was published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua which quoted Wang stating that China was willing to "deepen political trust" and "strengthen strategic co-ordination" with Russia.

China would "uphold an objective and fair position and play a constructive role in solving the crisis through political means", it stated. The meeting between the two leaders comes as China is trying to work as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and is expected to provide its own "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict.

Beijing has been positioning itself as a neutral party, while it continues to maintain close ties with its ally Russia. "With the Russian side, we are ready to strengthen our strategic partnership and our in-depth co-operation" Wang Yi said, according to his statement’s translation.

WATCH | China's top Diplomat Wang Yi says, 'Beijing-Moscow relations mature in character'

The Chinese diplomat insisted that the two countries’ partnership was "not directed against any third country and does not give in to pressure”. Wang Yi earlier held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"Despite the high turbulence on the world stage, we are demonstrating our solidarity and the readiness to defend each other's interests based on the respect for international law and the central role of the United Nations," said Lavrov.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.