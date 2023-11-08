Poet Rupi Kaur declines invite to White House's Diwali celebrations amid Israel-Hamas war

Indian-origin poet Rupi Kaur said she declined an invitation to celebrate Diwali at the White House on November 8, protesting US President Joe Biden administration's support of Israel's retaliatory action in Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Rupi Kaur, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that she "received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on Nov 8."

The elaborate post included a letter in which Kaur expressed surprise at the celebration of Diwali amid ongoing conflict in Gaza that has claimed thousands of lives so far.

"I’m surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali, when their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent(s) the exact opposite of what this holiday means to many of us."She added: "I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population – 50 per cent of whom are children."

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists all across the world in the honour of Lord Rama's return to his birthplace Ayodhya twenty days after he defeated demon king Ravana who had abducted his wife Sita, the princess of Mithila. Thus came an end to Ram's 14 years of exile in response to a command by his parents, the late king Dashrath and one of his wives Kakeyi.

The night Ram, along with his brother Laxman, wife Sita and disciple Hanuman returned to Ayodhya was a no-moon night, following which the Ayodhya residents lit earthen diyas and decorated the city located in present-day North India. And thus came the origin of Diwali or Deepawali, literally meaning the festival of diyas (or light).

Kaur said she always used the holiday "to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression".

Kaur called upon the members of South Asian community to hold the Biden administration accountable for the purported Israeli action in Gaza.

"As a community, we cannot remain silent or agreeable just to get a seat at the table," Kaur said. "It comes at too high a cost to human life."

About the White House Diwali celebration

The White House Diwali celebration, being hosted annually since 2021, is hosted by the US Vice President.

Last year, more than 200 guests were in attendance in the White House Diwali event, including the public figures including Mindy Kaling, influencer Lily Singh and podcaster Jay Shetty.

More than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza Strip have been killed by Israeli military forces, which launched an offensive on Gaza after Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis and took 250 more as hostages on 7 October.