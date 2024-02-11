Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese vessels of ‘dangerous’ manoeuvres

The Philippine Coast Guard has accused Chinese vessels of engaging in "dangerous" manoeuvres on Sunday (Feb 11) while on a nine-day patrol close to a reef off the coast of Southeast Asia.

The Philippine vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua was sent out early in the month of February to patrol waters surrounding Scarborough Shoal, which is a productive fishing area in the South China Sea, and also ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen.

China took the reef from the Philippines in the year 2012, and since then, it has been a flashpoint between both countries.

The Philippine Coast Guard released a statement saying that the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels, during the patrol, "performed dangerous and blocking manoeuvres at sea against BRP Teresa Magbanua four times, with the CCG vessels crossing the bow of the PCG vessel twice".

The Philippine Coast Guard stated that its ship was also "shadowed" by four Chinese Coast Guard vessels "on more than 40 occasions".

The Coast Guard also observed what it called "four Chinese Maritime Militia vessels".

Videos that were released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed a Chinese Coast Guard vessel metres from the port beam of the BRP Teresa Magbanua before it crossed the path of the Filipino boat.

"Nevertheless, the PCG vessel professionally engaged both the CCG and CMM vessels through radio reiterating the clear and principled position of the Philippines in accordance with international law," the statement said.

Commenting on the accusations from the Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said that the Scarborough Shoal was their country's sovereign territory and that the Chinese coastguard activities were legal in that particular area.

"China requires the Philippines to respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and stop maritime infringement activities. China will continue to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with the law," the ministry said as per news agency Reuters.

The incidents occurred two months following severe standoffs between China and the Philippines over disputed reefs in the South China Sea, during which Chinese ships fired water cannons at Philippine boats, leading to a collision between their vessels.