/Peace talks in doldrum: Iran hasn't yet decided on sending delegation for talks, says Tehran

There are still a lot of speculations over whether the peace talks between US and Iran will take place or not. In latest development Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Tuesday (April 21) said that Iran is yet to decide on sending a delegation to Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in Tehran Baqaei said, "The reason is not indecision; the reason is contradictory messages, inconsistent behaviour, and unacceptable actions by the American side."

"Attacks on Iranian ships are a flagrant violation of international law, maritime piracy and state terrorism, Baqaei added.

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"Iran does not trust negotiations with you"

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian released a statement that said there is "deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US government".

"Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward U.S. gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force," said Pezeshkian in a post on X.

"Adherence to commitments is the logic that justifies any kind of dialogue. In addition to the deep historical distrust in Iran toward the background of the U.S. government's behavior and performance, the non-constructive and contradictory approach of U.S. officials in recent days carries a bitter message: they seek Iran's surrender. The people of Iran will not bow to coercion," said the Iranian president further.

Iranian military commander Seyed Majid Moosavi also said "Iran does not trust negotiations with you". He also warned US that any "threat against Iran will be met with a firm and decisive slap in response."