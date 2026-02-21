/Over 85 nations sign Delhi Declaration on AI impact as India insists on ‘AI for All’

The India AI Impact Summit concluded on Saturday on a high note as more than 85 nations and international organisations adopted the Delhi Declaration on AI impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence. The declaration reflects a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to announce the adoption of the declaration. “88 countries and international organisatons have signed the AI Impact Summit Declaration. Entire world has endorsed PM Narendra Modi Ji’s human-centric vision of AI. The declaration is inspired by the principle of ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya’ (Welfare for all, happiness for all), for democratising AI resources for the global population,” he tweeted.

The declaration is structured around seven key pillars that form the foundation of global AI cooperation.

The seven pillars are: Democratizing AI Resources, Economic Growth & Social Good, Secure & Trusted AI, AI for Science, Access for Social Empowerment, Human Capital Development, and Resilient, Efficient & Innovative AI Systems.

The AI Impact Summit centred around the principles of development of human capital; broadening access for social empowerment; trustworthiness of AI systems; energy efficiency of AI systems; use of AI in science; democratising AI resources; and use of AI for economic growth and social good.

The declaration focuses on making AI resources accessible and affordable to enable all countries to develop, adopt and deploy them for the benefit of their citizens; large scale adoption of AI and AI-based applications to drive economic and social development, recognition of the significance of security in AI systems; utilisation of AI for international science collaborations such as research and development; facilitating AI adoption for social empowerment; preparing the workforce in the age of AI; and focusing on affordable AI systems.