/US teaching aide, mother of four sentenced to over 50 years for sexually abusing 4 young boys

The mother of four from Wisconsin, US, was charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child to have sex with her and allegedly enticing a 14-year-old boy before sexually assaulting him. The 34-year-old teacher’s aide, identified as Anna Marie Crocker, employed at Riverview Elementary School, was sentenced to a 51-and-a-half-years behind bars.

Along with a 12 and 14-year-old boy, she also manipulated two other teens into a sexual encounter with her. Additionally, she sent sexually explicit messages, videos and pictures to each student, according to a report in the New York Post.

“This case represents a profound breach of trust,” District Attorney Xavier Solis said in a statement. “When an adult connected to our schools exploits our children, the harm is severe and lasting. This sentence sends a clear message to any school employee who preys on our children, in Kenosha County, you will be held accountable," Xavier Solis added.

The woman's inappropriate relationship with other children

In 2020, Crocker joined Silver Lake-Salem Joint 1 School District as a replacement before going full-time after a year. Her arrest came in October 2024 after she was charged with molesting the 12-year-old boy who was at her house for a sleepover with a group of friends, according to a report in the criminal complaint.

The victim told police he had been asleep in a basement when the teaching aide woke him, removed his clothing, and sexually assaulted him. He said he tried to stop the attack by pushing her away multiple times. Court records state that months later, she sent him text messages demanding that he apologise “for what happened in the basement” and warning him not to tell anyone, even though other children had witnessed the incident.

According to court documents cited by FOX 6 Milwaukee, Crocker was also accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy. Prosecutors said she exchanged sexually explicit messages and images with him on Snapchat before assaulting him in a parking lot in August 2024.