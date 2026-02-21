/‘It would be fine if they took it all’: US envoy invokes Biblical text to justify Israel’s right to entire Middle East

As Trump's board of peace continue to deliberate on its stated goal of finding solutions for a lasting peace in the region, the United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that he would not be opposed to the Jewish state taking over large swathes of the Middle East. Huckabee argued that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers, saying, "It would be fine if they (Israel) took it all,” he said in a podcast released on Friday.

Huckabee made the remarks in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, during which he defended Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and voiced support for the concept.

After Huckabee claimed Israel had a divine right to vast portions of the Middle East, Carlson asked him to clarify, “What land are you talking about?” Interpretations of the biblical phrase “river of Egypt” vary, with some scholars identifying it as a riverbed in the Sinai Peninsula and others as the Nile.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee replied.



When Carlson pushed back on Huckabee, asking whether he truly endorsed Israel's control across the entire region.

“They don’t want to take it over. They’re not asking to take it over,” the ambassador replied.

Later, the ambassador, appointed by President Donald Trump, appeared to soften his tone, describing the earlier comment as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement”. Yet he left open the possibility of territorial expansion in the context of war. “If they end up getting attacked by all these places, and they win that war, and they take that land, OK, that’s a whole other discussion,” he said.