/‘Studying implications’: India’s first reaction to US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

In its first reaction after the US Supreme Court Struck down President Trump's global tariffs, the Indian Government on Saturday (Feb 21) said that it is studying the impact of the developments in Washington on Friday. "We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," the Commerce Ministry said.

"Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," it added.

These developments follow a US Supreme Court ruling on Friday after it struck down the tariffs he had imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), saying it "does not authorise the President to impose tariffs."

Later, in a press conference, the US President vowed to use other methods to reinstate sweeping tariffs that the Supreme Court struck down. “Other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected,” adding that these options could also bring in more revenue.

On February 21, Trump announced a new 10 per cent global tariff, using alternative methods on all countries.

“It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately,” he wrote on Truth Social.



However, President Trump, after the apex court's decision, said there is no change in the trade deal with India and stated that the India deal is on.

Meanwhile, India and the United States are scheduled to convene a three-day meeting in the US on February 23 to conclude the legal text for their proposed trade deal. This comes after both sides adopted a framework on the same earlier this month, following months of diplomatic deadlock over the trade deal and the US president's punitive tariffs against New Delhi.