/US Cancels Visas of Chilean Officials Over China-Linked Undersea Cable Proposal

The United States has revoked the visas of three Chilean officials in an unusual diplomatic move linked to Chile’s expanding trade relations with China. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleged that the officials risked compromising critical telecommunications infrastructure through a proposed undersea cable project connecting Chile to Hong Kong. Chile’s government dismissed the allegations, with Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren saying the project is still in its early stages and that no final decision has been taken. The development comes weeks before President-elect José Antonio Kast is due to assume office.