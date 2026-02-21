/‘Don’t be a Panican! Trust Trump’: Republicans, aides rally behind president

Republican leaders, officials, and aides of Donald Trump rallied behind the president after the US Supreme Court struck down his global tariffs on Friday.

In one of the first reactions to the verdict from members of the Trump administration, US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley downplayed the Supreme Court’s ruling in a post on X.

“President Trump has plenty of tools in the tariff toolbox,” Crowley said. “Don’t be a Panican! Trust Trump,” she added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also praised Trump’s tariffs in a post on X. He said the Congress and administration would “determine the best path forward in the coming weeks” in response to the tariffs ruling.

Johnson wrote, “Trump’s tariffs have brought in billions of dollars and created immense leverage for America’s trade strategy and for securing strong, reciprocal America-first trade agreements with countries that had been taking advantage of American workers for decades.”

Rep. Abe Hamadeh, of Arizona, also backed Trump’s tariffs, saying his policy “has been extraordinary successful.” Hamadeh added that he would “continue to work with the Administration on ensuring President Trump’s tariff policy continues, whether through existing executive action, or through Congress.”

However, some House Republicans offered mixed responses to the ruling. Rep. French Hill, of Arkansas, who chairs the Financial Services Committee, said that while “tariffs can be a useful tool when applied in a targeted way,” the Supreme Court decision “underscores the need for Congress to play a role in trade policy.”

Republican US Senator from Ohio, Bernie Moreno, called the verdict “outrageous”. In a post on X, Moreno said, “SCOTUS’s outrageous ruling handcuffs our fight against unfair trade that has devastated American workers for decades. These tariffs protected jobs, revived manufacturing, and forced cheaters like China to pay up. Now globalists win, factories investments may reverse, and American workers lose again.”

“This betrayal must be reversed and Republicans must get to work immediately on a reconciliation bill to codify the tariffs that had made our country the hottest country on earth!,” he added.