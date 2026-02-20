/‘Victory for Americans and US economy’: Democrats rejoice over SCOTUS ruling against Trump’s tariffs

Democratic lawmakers rejoiced after the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by imposing steep tariffs on global imports, toppling one of the president’s most aggressive assertions of executive power. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling as a victory for Americans and the US economy.

“This is a win for the wallets of every American consumer,” Schumer said in a statement. “Trump’s chaotic and illegal tariff tax made life more expensive and our economy more unstable. Families paid more. Small businesses and farmers got squeezed. Markets swung wildly.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘End this reckless trade war for good’

“We’ve said from day one: a president cannot ignore Congress and unilaterally slap tariffs on Americans. That overreach failed,” he continued. “Now Trump should end this reckless trade war for good and finally give families and small businesses the relief they deserve.”

The House Democratic whip, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, said the verdict was a win for the American people.

“Trump’s tariffs are an illegal tax on working families—hiking costs on everything from groceries to utility bills,” she wrote on social media. “Democrats will keep fighting to make your life more affordable.”

‘Ruling a step in righting the wrongs’

Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey expressed anger that the tariffs existed in the first place. “Trump just cost you a lot of money on unpopular and illegal tariffs,” he said, adding that the ruling was “a step in righting these wrongs, but we have so much more to go”.

Colorado representative Joe Neguse, whose congressional litigation task force had pursued the challenge from district courts all the way to the Supreme Court and which focuses on curbing Trump’s executive actions, called it a “vindication”.

“Our Litigation Task Force fought against President Trump’s unlawful and reckless tariffs every step of the way,” he said. “Today’s ruling is a victory for the American people.”

Pete Aguilar, the California representative and a senior member of Democratic leadership, said the ruling affirmed what his party had argued for months. “This is a major victory for the American people who have been suffering from sky-high prices,” he said. “Democrats will keep fighting to lower costs and hold Trump accountable.”

Trump critics among Republicans also hail verdict

The ruling was also hailed by Trump critics among the Republicans. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said the verdict would prevent any future president from using emergency powers to enact sweeping economic policy unilaterally.

Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas, whose southern district is dependent on cross-border trade, said the ruling reaffirmed that “Congress has the authority over tariffs and taxation”, and said that strong trade policy did not require “raising costs on everyday goods and materials.”

The Nevada representative Susie Lee said the tariffs had taken “a wrecking ball to southern Nevada’s tourism economy”.

Representative Tom Suozzi of New York said the ruling carried a message beyond the immediate economic impact.

“It is a clear message that the president cannot act unilaterally and must negotiate and try and find common ground with the co-equal branch of government: the Congress.”

Also Read: Canadian govt asks court to block sensitive info in Nijjar case as it may harm international relations

Trump calls ruling a ‘disgrace’

Trump, meanwhile, was unrepentant. Speaking during a White House breakfast with governors on Friday morning, the president reportedly called the ruling a “disgrace” and told those gathered that he had a backup plan, though he offered no details.