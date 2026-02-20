US Supreme Court strikes down Donald Trump's global tariffs

The US Supreme Court on Friday (Feb 20) ruled against Donald Trump's tariffs, saying the US president has exceeded his authority in imposing sweeping duties that disrupted global trade. The decision blocks Trump from using tariffs as a tool, which he used freely to achieve political goals and renegotiate trade deals with countries aligned with his economic agenda.

Despite being a conservative majority, the court ruled six-three in the judgment stating that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) "does not authorise the President to impose tariffs."

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion of the court while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope," Roberts wrote. However, the Trump administration “points to no statute" in which Congress has previously said that the language in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) could apply to tariffs, he said

“In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorisation to exercise it," the Chief Justice remarked. He noted that any “extraordinary assertion" of such power requires “clear congressional authorisation", which Trump did not have.

The court also pointed out that "had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs" with IEEPA, "it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes."



