/Canadian govt asks court to block sensitive info in Nijjar case as it may harm international relations

The Canadian government has urged the court to block some details of the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case from being revealed, as that could prove “injurious to international relations and national security”. The Attorney General of Canada has moved an application in this regard, as the trial related to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar is expected to begin later this year, said a report in Global News.

The plea to keep some information confidential is that it is “sensitive”, the report said, citing court documents.

Four Indian nationals have been accused of allegedly being involved in Nijjar’s murder on June 18, 2023.

The crime led to the souring of relations between India and Canada after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India had termed the accusations “absurd” and “motivated”.

After assuming office, Prime Minister Mark Carney has increased engagement with India and is seeking to expand trade relations.

It is not unusual for federal lawyers to ask a judge to allow them to refrain from disclosing national security information in trials. It is mostly done when the information in question was provided by a foreign agency.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said the Attorney General of Canada was seeking an order under a section of the Canada Evidence Act “confirming the prohibition of disclosure of certain information.”

“We cannot provide further detail at this time.”

The trial is not expected to begin before August, according to a British Columbia Prosecution Service spokesperson.

At the time of the murder, Nijjar was the Canadian coordinator for SFJ’s so-called Khalistan Referendum.

Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh, the four accused in the Nijjar case, are under mandatory detention orders and are in holding facilities and they will remain there till the trial commences.

Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh were arrested in and around Edmonton in May 2024. Amandeep Singh was charged days later while he was in custody of the Peel Regional Police (PRP).

All four are facing charges related to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder