/After Kennedy Center, airport in Florida to be renamed after US President Donald Trump

In an unprecedented image-building effort, an airport in Florida will be renamed after US President Donald Trump, after a bill proposing the change was approved by the state's legislature on Thursday. The development marks Trump's continuing bid to attach his name to major buildings and monuments. The US president, who was a real estate mogul before his foray into politics, has several buildings around the world named after him, including the Trump World Tower near United Nations headquarters in New York.



The approval comes from Florida's Republican Party-led legislature, which passed a bill to rename the Palm Beach International Airport as the "President Donald J Trump International Airport. "Governor Ron DeSantis. who ran against Trump to secure the party nomination for the 2024 Presidential election is expected to sign the measure into law.

The airport in Palm Beach, a town known for its sandy beaches and luxurious estates, is just minutes away from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, which became host of several diplomatic events.

The approval of the Federal Aviation Administration is also required to rename the airport. However, it is expected to go through without any hurdles with Trump at the helm in Washington.

After completion of formalities, it will become the latest institution to be renamed after Trump.

Earlier, the Kennedy Centre in Washington, known for its arts complex and memorial to late president John F. Kennedy, was renamed "Trump-Kennedy Centre," after its board, handpicked by the US president, voted in favour of renaming.

Moreover, the State Department added Trump's name to the US Institute of Peace.

Joining what critics call the “Trump admiration club,” the United States Treasury has proposed preliminary designs for a commemorative $1 coin to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary, also known as the Semiquincentennial.

According to design concepts released by the United States Mint, the obverse of the proposed coin features the profile of Donald Trump. The reverse depicts Trump raising his fist against a backdrop of the American flag, accompanied by the caption: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The proposal has triggered significant debate in policy and legal circles. Under long-standing US law and tradition, living presidents are generally not permitted to appear on circulating legal tender.