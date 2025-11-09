/US will contribute $10 billion to Board of Peace, others have pledged $7 billion, announces Trump

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the United States will contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace he established as part of his 20-point peace plan for Gaza. “I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace,” Trump told representatives from nearly 50 countries at the Board of Peace’s first meeting in Washington. The Trump administration has made drastic cuts to foreign aid till now, with the president insisting the US needs to focus on its own needs first, and hence the source of US funding is unclear.

'

Trump also announced that nine members have agreed to pledge a combined $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package, while five countries have agreed to deploy troops to take part in an international stabilisation force to the war-battered Palestinian territory.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It is also not known yet how the Board of Peace funding and spending will be tracked. The Board of Peace meeting lasted about three hours.

Five countries committed troops for international security force

Five countries have committed troops for an international security force for Gaza, the commander of the force said during the Board of Peace meeting.

“I’m incredibly pleased to announce today that the first five countries have committed troops to serve in the ISF (International Stabilization Force)—Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania. Two countries have committed to training police—Egypt and Jordan,” ISF commander Army Major General Jasper Jeffers said.

The ISF would begin by deploying in southern Gaza’s Rafa, training police there, and "expanding sector by sector”, Jeffers added.

UAE pledges $1.2 billion, Qatar commits to $1 billion

Representatives from several countries also made commitments toward rebuilding Gaza.

Indonesia reaffirmed a commitment to send 8,000 troops, while Qatar pledged $1 billion to support the mission.

The United Arab Emirates pledged $1.2 billion to support Gaza, while Morocco promised to deploy police officers and train policemen from Gaza.

Also Read: India to restore all visa services in Bangladesh soon after change of guard in Dhaka

Romania offered to increase flights evacuating sick children to be treated in Romanian hospitals, extend scholarships to Palestinian students, and refurbish schools in Gaza.

Egypt also pledged to train Palestinian police to advance security efforts, while Albania said it would participate in the international stabilization force.

Iran has about 10 days to make a deal: Trump

The inaugural meeting of the board was held Thursday in Washington, D.C., amid a massive military buildup as the president decides whether to strike Iran. Scores of US warplanes have joined an armada heading for the region.

Trump said at the meeting that Iran has about 10 days to make a deal on ending its nuclear programme, or “bad things will happen.”

“Maybe we’re going to make a deal,” he said, adding, “You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

Trump created the board to secure and rebuild the Gaza Strip, although he has suggested that the board’s mission may expand beyond that.

Long critical of the United Nations, Trump said on Thursday the United Nations has “great potential” but hasn’t lived up to it. He went on to say that the peace board will be overseeing the United Nations in a way.