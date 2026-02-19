/India to restore all visa services in Bangladesh soon after change of guard in Dhaka

India will resume visa services in Bangladesh gradually after having stopped them in December 2025 following threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladeshi political leaders under the Mohd Yunus-led interim regime that was marked by a domination of the radical voices. India had stopped visa services in Bangladesh on December 17, 2025.

The resumption of services is a big signal of the improving ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government taking over from Muhammad Yunus and indicates that the worst phase of ties between Delhi and Dhaka might be over.

All categories of Indian visas will gradually return to normal processing levels, said the Assistant High Commissioner of the Assistant High Commission of India in Sylhet, Aniruddha Das.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“At present, medical and double-entry visas are being issued, and initiatives have been taken to resume travel visas and other categories,” Das said while exchanging views with journalists at the Sylhet Zilla Press Club on Thursday.

He assured full cooperation in visa issuance, emphasising its importance in reinforcing ties between the neighbouring countries.

‘India-Bangladesh ties rest on mutual respect, shared interests’

India-Bangladesh relations rest on mutual respect and shared interests, he added, reported Daily Star.

“The people of both countries will be the principal stakeholders in a stable, positive, constructive, long-term and mutually beneficial relationship,” the Assistant High Commissioner said.

He added that the two nations should transform their geographical and cultural proximity, growing economic capacity and aspirations for the future into new opportunities through mutual cooperation.

India-Bangladesh ties hit a new low under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime, during which India-baiters and anti-India radicals were released from jails and the anti-India campaign peaked in Bangladesh.

With Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman becoming the Prime Minister after the February 12 election, there have been enough indications that both sides would work to mend the ties, which have a long history.

Following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s landslide victory, securing a two-thirds majority, Rahman invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Rahman on his party’s victory and later invited him to visit India after he took oath.