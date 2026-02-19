/Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta quits bank job after 23 years

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, has quit her banking job after 23 years and stepped down as Senior Vice President at Axis Bank. Amruta shared the news in an X post on Thursday with a heartfelt note, while thanking her colleagues and MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, and said she leaves with gratitude, lessons, and lifelong friendships.
Amruta ended her 23-year-long professional journey with the private sector lender after having joined the bank as a young management trainee.
Taking to her social media, Amruta expressed gratitude for the opportunities and mentorship she received throughout her tenure and called Axis Bank her “family, teacher, and second home.”
Also Read: Arrested on 66th birthday, King Charles’ brother Andrew to be put in custody suite with ‘just a bed and toilet’
“Grateful to my colleagues and leaders, especially MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, for all the support. As this beautiful chapter closes, I carry lifelong lessons and friendships. Thank you, Axis Bank,” she said.
Also Read: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office amid Epstein files investigation
In 2014, when Devendra Fadnavis became Maharashtra CM, Amruta refused to leave her job when she was Associate Vice-President of Axis Bank and was heading its premium branch in Nagpur.
Also Read: Enemy can't expect 'God’s protection': North Korea's Kim Jong Un unveils monstrous 600-mm rocket launcher
“I won't leave my job. I have worked hard to get here...I believe every woman should try to be financially independent. I will always keep working because I too want to grow intellectually. It is a strong point of my identity,” Amruta had said.
Amruta, daughter of a doctor couple in Nagpur, had married Fadnavis in 2006.
Also Read: ‘This is tax money’: Supreme Court slams poll-eve freebie culture, questions fiscal logic