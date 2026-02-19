/Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta quits bank job after 23 years

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, has quit her banking job after 23 years and stepped down as Senior Vice President at Axis Bank. Amruta shared the news in an X post on Thursday with a heartfelt note, while thanking her colleagues and MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, and said she leaves with gratitude, lessons, and lifelong friendships.

Amruta ended her 23-year-long professional journey with the private sector lender after having joined the bank as a young management trainee.

Taking to her social media, Amruta expressed gratitude for the opportunities and mentorship she received throughout her tenure and called Axis Bank her “family, teacher, and second home.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Grateful to my colleagues and leaders, especially MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, for all the support. As this beautiful chapter closes, I carry lifelong lessons and friendships. Thank you, Axis Bank,” she said.

In 2014, when Devendra Fadnavis became Maharashtra CM, Amruta refused to leave her job when she was Associate Vice-President of Axis Bank and was heading its premium branch in Nagpur.

“I won't leave my job. I have worked hard to get here...I believe every woman should try to be financially independent. I will always keep working because I too want to grow intellectually. It is a strong point of my identity,” Amruta had said.

Amruta, daughter of a doctor couple in Nagpur, had married Fadnavis in 2006.