/'Rafale deal makes India stronger. I don't see how...', says French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly defended the agreement between India and France for the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter aircraft during his visit to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026. Addressing criticism surrounding the multi-billion-rupee defence deal, Macron said the partnership enhances India’s military strength while deepening strategic ties between the two countries.

He dismissed objections to the agreement, stating that the arrangement benefits India by strengthening its defence capabilities and generating employment through industrial cooperation. According to him, the commercial aspects of the agreement are part of ongoing discussions between Dassault Aviation and the Indian government, and should be viewed as mutually advantageous.

The statement came shortly after India’s Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared the procurement proposal valued at approximately Rs 3.25 lakh crore. The acquisition is expected to significantly boost the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force. Macron indicated that talks are progressing toward expanding cooperation, with India prepared to move ahead with a fresh order of 114 aircraft alongside plans for joint production in India. He described the bilateral relationship as more than a conventional strategic partnership, calling it a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” that holds unique importance for both countries.

Highlighting industrial collaboration, Macron underlined France’s commitment to increasing the use of Indian components and local manufacturing in defence projects. He pointed to the Tata-Airbus arrangement as a model and said similar localisation efforts would be applied to the Rafale programme. During bilateral engagements in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Macron elevated ties to the Special Global Strategic Partnership level, announcing over 20 agreements spanning defence, trade, technology, healthcare, skilling, and culture.

In addition to the Rafale expansion, India and France signed agreements to set up a HAMMER missile production facility and establish a final assembly line in India for the H125 helicopter. Macron also expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in submarine technology, offering advanced capabilities in the maritime defence sector.

He noted that defence cooperation between the two nations continues to gain momentum and is entering a new phase marked by deeper industrial integration.

Macron addresses free speech debate

Responding to criticism over his recent comments on freedom of expression, Macron clarified his position. He said his views had been selectively quoted and stressed that genuine free speech requires mutual respect and open dialogue.

The French president argued that some who claim to champion free expression rely on opaque algorithms influenced by political and commercial interests. According to him, when digital platforms allow the spread of hate or racism under the banner of liberty, it undermines the true meaning of free speech.

Macron invites PM Modi for state visit to France in June