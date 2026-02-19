Poland has issued an urgent warning to its citizens asking them to leave Iran immediately and avoid any travel to the country. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that the threat of an imminent war is “very real”.Speaking to reporters in Zielonka near Warsaw, Tusk stressed the gravity of the situation. He warned citizens that the opportunity for departure could close “very shortly”.

"I do not want to alarm anyone, but we all know what I am referring to. The possibility of a conflict is very real," said Tusk, urging Polish citizens in Iran to take the warning seriously. The government, however didnot disclose the total number of Polish people living in Iran. “In a few, a dozen, or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be possible.” He further added that previous warnings have not been taken seriously. "We have bad experiences,” he said. “Some people underestimate such appeals.”

Escalation of US-Iran tension

US President Donald Trump has renewed threats of military action against Iran. “Should Iran decide not to make a Deal,” the US may need to use an Indian Ocean airbase in the Chagos Islands, “in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime”, wrote Trump on Truth Social. The Iranian and Russian navies had carried out aerial imaging drills and practised tactical formations and manoeuvring as part of the exercise, according to Iranian media reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with Al-Arabiya television, said, “There have already been strikes on Iran on nuclear sites under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency. From what we can judge, there were real risks of a nuclear incident.”

Iran agreed during the Geneva talks to submit a written proposal on addressing Washington’s concerns. The US military buildup is intended to coerce Iran into a diplomatic agreement. Former Iranian naval officer Mohammad Parsi said that the Russian presence was “small” and "symbolic". The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was a “paper tiger” moment for China and Russia, as they did nothing other than strong worded condemnation. However, Iran is no Venezuela; a full-scale war may drag the declining US empire into a trap and might just turn as brutal for the US as it is for Iran.