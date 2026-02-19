/US military builds up massive air and naval assets across Europe and Mediterranean

Data from Flightradar shows a massive and rapid buildup of US military asset in the across Europe and the Mediterranean. The US military has established refuelling points at bases from Rota in southern Spain to the island of Crete in Greece. The military assets' movements hint at the establishment of an “air bridge” to support potential operations in Iran.

Six KC-135 Stratotankers are listed on Flightradar24 as being grounded at the Rota Naval Station, and seven more of these are spotted at the Souda Bay Naval Station in Crete. At least four US Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers are parked at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport in Bulgaria on February 19, 2026.KC-135s are air-to-air refuelling tankers; they are transited from RAF Mildenhall in the UK, Tampa in Florida and Sioux City in Iowa. The scale and intensity of the mobilisation hint at a full-scale regional war.

Also Read: Epstein files reveal Israeli officers installed and controlled security equipment in Manhattan apartment

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to reports from Sky News, almost 100 aircraft, F-15s, F18s, F-22s, F35s and B2 bombers are now available to the US military planners in the Middle East theatre. They are known to be stationed in British bases at Akrotiri in Cyprus, at Aviano in Italy, in the Azores, in Spain and at the Chagos Island base of Diego Garcia. Satellite imagery shows F-15s and A-10 Thunderbolts are at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.

USS Gerald R Ford, the lead ship of the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, was spotted around 500 km away from the Strait of Gibraltar and is expected to be south of Cyprus in 4 days. The USS Abraham Lincoln was last tracked around 240 kms from the coast of Oman.

“It’s genuinely becoming difficult to keep pace with movements of this scale and intensity,” said analysts from Italmilradar who track military buildup across the Mediterranean, as reported by the BBC. However, it does take away the element of surprise that the US military operation had in Venezuela. According to Arun Dawson, a researcher at the Freeman Air and Space Institute US will need “to mount a larger or more sustained effort” if it hopes to succeed.