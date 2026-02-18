/New Epstein files show UK NCA investigated British links amid Starmer’s ‘no knowledge’ claim

The recently released tranche of Epstein Files shows that Britain's National Crime Agency was investigating Jeffrey Epstein's British connection from its Washington embassy. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer claimed that they had no idea about the “depth and darkness” of Epstein's circle. But according to the internal communication between the British National Crime Agency and the British Embassy in Washington, its Financial Intelligence Unit and its formal law enforcement channel, it had classified knowledge of Epstein's connection within the British institutions and social circle.

Screenshot of EFTA00037470 Photograph: (DOJ)

Screenshot of EFTA00148680 Photograph: (DOJ)

The newly released Epstein Files suggest that the intelligence was being shared since January 30, 2020, with active coordination through September 2020, and financial records sharing with the FBI, which dates as late as 2023. The primary content of the intelligence sharing was that part of the Guinness brewing dynasty; Countess IVEAGH travelled and stayed with Epstein. There were allegations of the countess sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre. IVEAGH was the President of the NSPCC, the West Sussex Branch of a UK charity during that time.

"Just wondered if you had any thoughts on the attached, specifically whether any internal NSPCC investigation into IVEAGH would adversely affect your investigation? Also we have some financial intelligence regarding EPSTEIN's former pilot, I think you will be well aware of this information as it is a US bank account but if this would be of interest we can route to you via FinCEN, just let me know," read the mail.

Keir Starmer became the Labour leader in April 2020, when the intelligence pipeline was already active. Starmer said he wasn't aware of the intelligence. Though he was serving as the Director of the Public Prosecution services from 2008 to 2013, which has authority to prosecute cases investigated by the British National Crime Agency, Serious Organised Crime Agency. Starmer claimed that “he knew nothing”, he was leading the institution that was structurally designed to know about such organised crime.

Mandleson's past association with Epstein had been publicly reported years before his appointment to the role of British ambassador to the US. Mandelson maintained social and personal contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction. Did the Prime Minister not perform the required vetting, or did they forget to check their own intelligence record? Or the intelligence agencies were so compartmentalised that it did not reach the Prime Minister.