/‘11 jets shot in India-Pak war’: Trump changes figures again, hikes tally of fighter planes

US President Donald Trump addressed the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Peace Board on Thursday (Feb 19). Trump once again took the credit for ending eight wars. Trump said that 11 jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan war. This is the sixth change in the numbers in Trump's speech. Trump opened his statement by repeating his disputed assertion that he has brought an end to eight wars, while acknowledging that the war in Ukraine remains unresolved.

Welcoming member states to the inaugural meeting of the “Board of Peace” at the United States Institute of Peace, Trump claimed the initiative carries unmatched prestige and influence. He suggested that some countries, particularly certain NATO allies, were hesitating to join but would eventually come on board. He described his first year back in office as unprecedented, citing what he said were eight settled conflicts and hinting that a ninth may soon follow, though he admitted that effort has proven more difficult.

Trump characterised the Board of Peace as one of the most significant undertakings of his career, emphasising collaboration with international leaders to resolve global conflicts. Turning to Iran, he praised diplomatic efforts led by envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump described Iran as a current flashpoint but said productive discussions were underway. He stressed that any agreement must be meaningful, warning that failure to reach a deal could have serious consequences. He reiterated that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons, arguing that peace in the Middle East would be impossible if it did.

‘Situation highly complex’: Trump on Gaza

Addressing Gaza, Trump called the situation highly complex and thanked Witkoff, Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance, describing them as an exceptional team. He said the Board of Peace would help secure a brighter future for Gaza, the broader Middle East, and beyond. Trump described the board as composed largely of global leaders, many from the Middle East, along with other respected figures who have also contributed financially. He argued that peace is far less costly than war, saying conflict is “a hundred times” more expensive.

Trump thanks FIFA President Gianni Infantino

He also mentioned proposed projects connected to football (soccer), including building playing fields in Gaza and bringing prominent international players to the area. Trump thanked FIFA president Gianni Infantino for awarding him a FIFA Peace Prize, again expressing frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Board of Peace will ‘look over’ United Nations: Trump