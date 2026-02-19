/Pakistan faces embarrassment as Foreign Ministry types United States of America wrong in X post

Pakistan announced on Wednesday (Feb 18) that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was going to visit the inaugural session of the Board of Peace from February 18 to 20. But the announcement became a reason for embarrassment because of the typo in the post on X. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an official statement on X saying, "Prime Minister's Visit to the Unites States of Americas". The note has 2 glaring typos: 'Unites' instead of United and 'Americas' instead of America.

After this, netizens heavily mocked the post, and many recalled the past typos by the country's officials.

In 2025, Sharif shared a post in which he commented on the Israeli airstrike on Iran. He wrote on X, "I condom the attack" instead of writing, "I condemn the attack."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In September last year, during a meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's headphones fumbled before the meeting even began. The Russian supremo was seen smiling and instructing him on how to put it the right way when people came to the rescue of the Pakistani PM. This was not the first time Sharif had to go through such humiliation.