US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Feb 18) that the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was making a "big mistake" by entering a 100-year lease over Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean. "I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is “claiming” Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean," teh American president wrote on Truth Social.

"Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known before. In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature," the POTUS added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said that the island may be crucial if Iran fails to make a deal with America on its nuclear programme. "Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime — An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries," Trump wrote.

"This land should not be taken away from the UK; if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the UK, but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!" Trump concluded the post.

In early February, the Maldives President, Mohamed Muizzu, had said he was ready to work on an "arrangement" via which the US would continue its presence at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. But in return, the Maldives must get control of the Chagos Archipelago, a UK-held Indian Ocean territory. London was planning to transfer the territory to the island nation of Mauritius.