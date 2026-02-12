/Epstein was 'obsessed with girls, like every unmarried billionaire': Yale professor defends emails with sex offender on 'good-looking blonde' student

Newly released Epstein Files reveal Yale professor David Gelernter exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein, describing a student as a “small, good-looking blonde” while recommending her for a job.
The freshly released documents in the Epstein Files have revealed that a prominent computer science professor at Yale University was associated with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In an email sent in October 2011, the professor, David Gelernter, recommended a student for a job while describing her as a "small, good-looking blonde".
Yale Daily News reported that after being dismissed from the university, the professor wrote to the dean of Yale’s School of Engineering & Applied Science, defending the message. He also forwarded the email to the student newspaper.
He said that Epstein was “obsessed with girls" – “like every other unmarried billionaire in Manhattan; in fact, like every other heterosexual male" – and said he kept “the potential boss’s habits in mind".
“So long as I said nothing that dishonored her in any conceivable way, I’d have told him more or less what he wanted," Gelernter wrote to the dean, adding: “She was smart, charming and gorgeous. Ought I to have suppressed that info? Never!" He added, “I’m very glad I wrote the note."
Yale issued a statement saying it does not condone the action taken by the professor or his manner of providing recommendations for students.