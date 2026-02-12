LOGIN
Epstein was 'obsessed with girls, like every unmarried billionaire': Yale professor defends emails with sex offender on 'good-looking blonde' student

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 20:00 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 20:00 IST

Newly released Epstein Files reveal Yale professor David Gelernter exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein, describing a student as a “small, good-looking blonde” while recommending her for a job.

Epstein and Yale professor
Epstein and Yale professor

The freshly released documents in the Epstein Files have revealed that a prominent computer science professor at Yale University was associated with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

'Small, good-looking blonde'
'Small, good-looking blonde'

In an email sent in October 2011, the professor, David Gelernter, recommended a student for a job while describing her as a "small, good-looking blonde".

Professor defends emails
Professor defends emails

Yale Daily News reported that after being dismissed from the university, the professor wrote to the dean of Yale’s School of Engineering & Applied Science, defending the message. He also forwarded the email to the student newspaper.

Epstein was 'obsessed with girls'
Epstein was 'obsessed with girls'

He said that Epstein was “obsessed with girls" – “like every other unmarried billionaire in Manhattan; in fact, like every other heterosexual male" – and said he kept “the potential boss’s habits in mind".

'I’m very glad I wrote the note'
'I’m very glad I wrote the note'

“So long as I said nothing that dishonored her in any conceivable way, I’d have told him more or less what he wanted," Gelernter wrote to the dean, adding: “She was smart, charming and gorgeous. Ought I to have suppressed that info? Never!" He added, “I’m very glad I wrote the note."

Yale's statement
Yale's statement

Yale issued a statement saying it does not condone the action taken by the professor or his manner of providing recommendations for students.

