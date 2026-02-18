/US will deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons 'one way or another,' says US Energy Secretary Chris Wright

As the second round of US-Iran talks ended up giving no concrete resolution for the ongoing nuclear programme issue, the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday (Fe 18) that America will deter Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons “one way or the other". Donald Trump “believes firmly we cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran,” Wright told reporters in Paris on the sidelines of meetings at the International Energy Agency.

“They’ve been very clear about what they would do with nuclear weapons. It’s entirely unacceptable,” Wright said, adding: “So one way or the other, we are going to deter Iran’s march towards a nuclear weapon.” This came after Russia seemed to enter the picture of the ongoing diplomatic tensions. Other than announcing a joint military drill with Tehran, Russia said it was ready to accept enriched uranium from Iran as part of efforts to resolve the matter. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We had an initiative and stated our readiness to accept enriched uranium, which was discussed." He added that the outcome of the Iran-US talks should not be prejudged and that it was entirely a matter between the US and Iran.

Russia-Iran joint drill

Iran and Russia announced a joint naval manoeuvres in the Sea of Oman tomorrow, as per Iranian media. “The joint naval exercise of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia will take place tomorrow in the Sea of Oman and in the northern Indian Ocean,” the ISNA agency reported, quoting drill spokesman, Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo. “The aim is to strengthen maritime security and to deepen relations between the navies of the two countries," he added.