/EU-India FTA creates 'huge potential' for 2 billion people, says Finnish PM Orpo; lauds Delhi AI Summit

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has hailed the newly concluded EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a vital step towards global economic openness, amid his visit to New Delhi for bilateral talks and the India AI Impact Summit.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Orpo expressed strong enthusiasm for the deal, which creates near-free trade opportunities for nearly 2 billion people. "I am very happy on this, this new trade deal... every single leader, European leader, 27 we all are united, and we are very happy about this deal, because it gives us a huge potential, but not only to Europe, but both of us," he said.

On technology and AI Summit, Orpo emphasised shared strengths between the two nations. "India and Finland, we both are, we are very good in artificial intelligence," he noted, highlighting cooperation in 6G networks and quantum technologies.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India hosting an AI summit?



Petteri Orpo: First, I have to say that I'm very thankful for this possibility to participate in the AI Summit. It's very important for the future of the whole planet, actually. I want to thank India for hosting us. It was organised very well, and I think that this congress was a success.

Sidhant Sibal: How can India and Finland cooperate when it comes to artificial intelligence?



Petteri Orpo: It is just like you mentioned. We both countries, India and Finland, we both are, we are very good in artificial intelligence, but in general in new technologies, digitalisation, quantum and what we can offer, we cooperate in know-how, for example, in 6 G networks and quantum, for example. We need AI in all societies, in the public sector and the private sector, and we have to share our best practices and find solutions together.

Sidhant Sibal: Here in India, you must have seen the digital public infrastructure. You can go around, and you can pay using your mobile. How do you see India taking a leap when it comes to digital public infrastructure, given the fact that your country is also well known for its own digital public infrastructure

Petteri Orpo: I start from Finland, and yes, you are right. We are we have a very, very well-functioning digital infrastructure, and not only because of Nokia, but it's a specialist in networks and digitalisation. I just discussed with your Minister of Trade and Commerce. The question is whether we have companies and good products, for example, in digital infrastructure in Finland. We can come here to India, and our companies can come here and scale up those new ideas and new technologies. I'm proud of what we have in Finland now, because you are going very fast with the modernisation of your country. We can help with this and work together.

Sidhant Sibal: You met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What was the conversation like?



Petteri Orpo: First, yes, the Nordic countries and India summit is coming, and it's very, very important, but I'm very satisfied about our discussion. Prime Minister, he was very, very well prepared. He knows very well our bilateral relations between India and Finland, but he also knows very much on details, and we made concrete decisions also on how to go forward together, but we discussed the main areas where we can do more cooperation, for example, sustainability, digitalisation, AI, circular economy and many, many others. And we decided to double our trade between India and Finland as soon as possible.

Sidhant Sibal: My last question to you is that India, the EU, and FTA have finally announced the mother of all trade deals. How do you see it helping the wider region, Europe and India coming together at a time when we have seen there are leaders who are not very pro-trade?



Petteri Orpo: I am very happy about this, this new trade deal, and I want to tell you greetings from the European Council meeting. Every single leader, European leader, 27, we are all united, and we are very happy about this deal, because it gives us a huge potential, not only to Europe, but to both of us. It means that 2 billion people are insane, almost a free trade area, and this is what the world today needs. We need more free trade, fewer barriers and tariffs.

Sidhan Sibal: So, one additional question, my last question to you during the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, how much was there conversation on the war that is happening in Ukraine, which will be four years in just a few days, and do you see India's role in resolving the conflict?