/India can become a global AI hub, says Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch

India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for artificial intelligence, according to Arthur Mensch, cofounder and chief executive of Mistral AI.



Mistral AI?



Mistral AI is a French artificial intelligence company that specializes in developing large language models (LLMs). Arthur Mensch (CEO), Guillaume Lample (Chief Scientist), and Timothée Lacroix (CTO), are former researchers from Google DeepMind and Meta Platforms



Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Mensch said India’s talent pool, market size and industrial strength give it a strong position in the global AI race. He added that nearly a quarter of Mistral’s researchers are Indian.

“The country’s talent, cultural diversity, ambition, market scale and industrial strength position it to build differentiated AI solutions and become a major exporter,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India’s strengths in AI development

Mensch pointed to several factors that could help India build its own AI ecosystem.

He highlighted India’s large developer base, multilingual population and growing digital infrastructure. These, he said, provide the foundation to create AI systems tailored to local and global needs.

According to Mensch, India’s scale gives it leverage. With over a billion people and a rapidly expanding digital economy, the country offers both a testing ground and a market for AI innovation.

He also noted that India’s cultural and linguistic diversity could help shape AI tools that are more inclusive and adaptable.

Warning against AI power concentration

A major part of Mensch’s keynote focused on the risks of AI being controlled by a small number of companies.

“There is a real risk today of excessive concentration of power in artificial intelligence,” he said. He warned against a future where three or four