/ChatGPT to recommend JioHotstar content: What the OpenAI partnership means for viewers

OpenAI has partnered with JioHotstar to integrate entertainment discovery directly into ChatGPT.

As per the joint statement issued today, ChatGPT will now recommend and share streaming links from JioHotstar when users search for entertainment-related content on the AI platform.

The collaboration also introduces a ChatGPT-powered voice discovery feature inside the JioHotstar app. This means users will be able to search for movies, series, or live sports by simply speaking their mood or intent instead of typing or browsing menus.

How ChatGPT and JioHotstar integration will work

Under the new partnership, users asking ChatGPT for film or streaming suggestions will receive contextual recommendations along with direct streaming links from JioHotstar’s catalogue.

For example, if a user asks ChatGPT for “a light comedy for family night” or “live cricket streaming tonight”, the AI will respond with relevant suggestions and provide access links where available on JioHotstar.

The companies described this as a two-way integration. Not only will ChatGPT direct users to JioHotstar content, but JioHotstar will also embed ChatGPT-powered voice discovery inside its platform.

This means viewers can search by saying phrases like “I want something romantic”, “show me action films in Hindi”, or “find highlights of yesterday’s match”. The AI will interpret mood, context and language to generate results.

Focus on voice and multilingual search

India is one of the world’s largest multilingual digital markets. The voice discovery feature is designed to allow users to search across languages, genres and formats. Instead of navigating multiple menus, users can express their intent in natural language. This may be useful for those who prefer voice input or find typing in multiple languages difficult.

As per the release, this feature aims to make streaming discovery more conversational and personalised.

What OpenAI and JioStar executives said

Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, said the partnership will bring personalised AI into entertainment and live sports.



“Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation,” she said.

Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, said the company is embedding AI into the core of the user experience.

“Our partnership with OpenAI will allow viewers to discover, engage with, and even curate content simply using their voice,” he said.

Why this matters for India’s streaming and AI ecosystem

The collaboration comes at a time when AI platforms are expanding beyond text-based assistance into commerce, search and entertainment.

India is one of the fastest-growing digital entertainment markets. By combining AI recommendations with streaming access, both companies are aiming to improve user engagement and simplify content discovery.

As more users turn to AI platforms for everyday queries, including entertainment suggestions, such integrations could change how people discover and consume digital content.

For viewers, the change is simple: instead of searching through lists, they can now ask and receive direct links to watch.