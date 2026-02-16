/India has 100M weekly active ChatGPT users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says

India has emerged as one of the biggest markets for ChatGPT, with 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said ahead of a major government-led AI summit in New Delhi.

Altman shared the figure in an article published in The Times of India on Sunday, just a day before the five-day India AI Impact Summit begins in the capital.

India is now ChatGPT’s second-largest user base

India is now ChatGPT’s second-largest market globally. The milestone highlights how quickly AI tools are being adopted in the country, driven by a young population and widespread internet access.

Globally, ChatGPT had crossed 800 million weekly active users by October 2025 and is reported to be nearing 900 million. India’s share of that growth is becoming increasingly important to OpenAI’s long-term strategy.

Students are driving ChatGPT’s growth in India

He noted that India has the largest number of student users of ChatGPT worldwide. Students are using the tool for learning, exam preparation, coding help and research support.

India has also become a key focus for other AI companies targeting education. Rivals are offering free or discounted AI plans to students, underlining how classrooms and learning platforms are becoming a major battleground for AI adoption.

How OpenAI is adapting for India

To support growth in a price-sensitive market, OpenAI has adjusted its offerings in India. The company opened its New Delhi office in August 2025 and launched a sub-$5 ChatGPT Go plan, which was later made free for a year for Indian users.

Altman said OpenAI’s focus in India is on three areas:

Access, so AI tools are available regardless of income or education

Adoption, by integrating AI into schools, clinics and small businesses

Agency, by helping users build confidence and skills to use AI effectively

He added that India’s scale gives it a chance to shape how “democratic AI” is adopted in emerging markets.

Challenges

Despite strong adoption, Altman pointed out that turning widespread usage into long-term economic value remains a challenge. Infrastructure limits and affordability concerns make large-scale deployment harder than in developed markets.

Indian government programmes such as the IndiaAI Mission aim to address these gaps by expanding computing capacity, supporting startups and using AI in public services like healthcare and agriculture.

He also warned that uneven access could concentrate AI’s benefits among a small group, reducing its wider impact.

More partnerships expected

He said OpenAI plans to deepen its engagement with the Indian government and is expected to announce new partnerships focused on expanding AI access across the country. Details have not yet been shared.

The India AI Impact Summit is expected to host global technology leaders, policymakers and business figures, underlining India’s growing influence in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.