/OpenAI partners with TCS to build 100 MW AI infrastructure in India

OpenAI has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to secure 100 megawatts (MW) of AI-ready data centre capacity in India, with plans to expand the infrastructure to 1 gigawatt (GW) over time. The announcement, made as part of OpenAI’s global Stargate infrastructure initiative, marks one of the company’s largest commitments in India so far. TCS will provide the initial 100 MW capacity through its HyperVault data centre business. OpenAI will be the first customer of this new platform.

What the 100 MW AI deal means

A 100 MW data centre commitment is significant in the AI industry. Advanced AI models require large clusters of graphics processing units (GPUs), which consume high levels of electricity. Scaling up to 1 GW in the future would place the Tata facility among the largest AI-focused infrastructure projects globally.

According to the company, hosting computing capacity within India will allow OpenAI to run advanced models locally. This reduces latency for Indian users and helps meet data localisation, security and compliance rules, especially for government and regulated sectors.

India has become one of OpenAI’s fastest-growing markets. CEO Sam Altman recently said that the country has more than 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, making it one of the company’s largest user bases globally.

Enterprise rollout across Tata Group

Beyond infrastructure, the partnership includes large-scale enterprise adoption. TCS plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its workforce, beginning with hundreds of thousands of employees.

TCS will also use OpenAI’s development tools, including Codex, to standardise AI-based software development across its engineering teams.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said the partnership will help build advanced AI infrastructure in India and support workforce skilling for the AI era.

TCS’s HyperVault platform, backed by approximately ₹180 billion (around $2 billion) in planned investment, is designed to support large-scale computing needs for enterprises and hyperscalers.

OpenAI-India partnership

OpenAI has steadily expanded its footprint in India. It opened an office in New Delhi and plans to add new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company has also announced partnerships with Indian firms such as HCLTech, PhonePe, and MakeMyTrip.

The infrastructure build-out comes at a time when India is hosting major AI policy discussions and industry events. The country’s IndiaAI Mission, approved with an outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore, aims to expand compute capacity, support startups and promote responsible AI adoption.

By combining local data centres, enterprise partnerships and workforce training, OpenAI’s collaboration with TCS signals a deeper, long-term investment in India’s AI ecosystem.

For OpenAI, the move is not only about capacity. It is also about positioning India as a core market for AI infrastructure, enterprise adoption and future growth.