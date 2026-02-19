/Canada’s AI minister hails ‘natural alliance’ with India ahead of Carney visit

New Delhi: Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, Evan Solomon, has highlighted the accelerating momentum in trilateral cooperation between Canada, India, and Australia on emerging technologies, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking to media in Delhi, Solomon described the countries as natural allies in the AI domain, noting that “Canada has been on the frontier of AI” and “India has been on the frontier,” bolstered by cross-border talent flows, including Canadians working for Indian companies.

He pointed to the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership, launched in November 2025 during the G20 summit in Johannesburg, as a key framework advancing collaboration in life sciences, mining (particularly critical minerals), and AI safety.

The trilateral initiative, agreed upon by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, aims to build resilient supply chains, promote green energy innovation, and drive responsible AI development for inclusive societal benefits.

Solomon stressed rapid progress, saying officials had “moved a lot on framework” and brought forward business and investment cases. India, he noted, is particularly interested in “governing solutions that are technical,” with the partnership expected to “bear fruits quickly”.

The minister explained the AI Summit’s importance, referencing India’s call for an inclusive AI revolution, a priority shared by Canada. “This is really an important summit. India has made a remark. AI revolution should be inclusive. For Canada, it’s really important,” Solomon said.

He also previewed heightened engagement, revealing that Prime Minister Carney is scheduled to visit India in the coming weeks (early March), where deeper bilateral and trilateral discussions are anticipated. This follows Solomon’s own participation in the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where Canada is seeking to strengthen AI ties, attract investment, and expand opportunities for Canadian firms in India’s dynamic tech ecosystem.

Solomon’s portfolio, established in 2025 as Canada’s first dedicated AI ministry, focuses on harnessing the technology’s economic potential while ensuring inclusive and safe adoption. The ACITI framework builds on shared democratic values and complementary strengths: Canada’s AI research expertise, India’s vast engineering talent and market scale, and Australia’s resources in critical minerals are essential for AI infrastructure and clean energy.