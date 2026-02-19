/UK refuses US request to use RAF bases for potential strikes on Iran

According to a report, President Trump has withdrawn his backing for Sir Keir Starmer’s agreement to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after the UK declined to permit British bases to be used for strikes against Iran. As per reports, President Trump has stepped back from supporting the arrangement after the UK declined to authorise American use of key UK-based facilities for possible military action. The bases in question include Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which hosts US heavy bombers stationed in Europe.

Existing bilateral agreements require Washington to obtain advance approval from London before launching operations from British territory. Sources indicate the UK government has not yet granted permission, citing legal concerns. Officials are wary that facilitating such an attack could expose Britain to accusations of breaching international law, particularly if it is deemed to have prior knowledge of an unlawful military action. The issue was reportedly discussed during a recent phone call between the president and the prime minister, where Iran’s nuclear programme and the prospect of US military action were addressed. Shortly afterwards, Trump publicly criticised the proposed Chagos Islands deal.

The UK’s position on pre-emptive military action has long been cautious. In the lead-up to the Iraq War, legal advice to the government maintained that force was lawful only in cases of self-defence against an imminent or actual attack, unless authorised by a UN resolution. In a social media statement, Trump referenced both Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford as potential launch points should Iran refuse to negotiate over its nuclear ambitions. He suggested such action could prevent a possible strike on the UK or its allies, implying that British participation would be justified under international law.