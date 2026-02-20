Alexandr Wang is the co-founder of Scale AI and is regarded as one of the rising young leaders in artificial intelligence. Many people compare him to Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, because of his innovative ideas and rapid success in the tech industry. At just 17, Wang began working as a software engineer at Addepar and in 2014, he joined Quora as a tech lead. He later enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study mathematics and computer science but dropped out at 19 to join Y Combinator and started Scale AI in 2016. His initial idea was to help companies place raw data to work for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

During his leadership period, Scale AI worked on important real-world projects, including damage of the Ukraine war. The company also signed contracts worth $110 million with the US Air Force and army, showing how AI can help in national defence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Alexandr Wang's net worth

According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated about $3.2 billion (INR 28,336 crore). In June 2025, Meta announced that Wang would lead its AI plans through a new group called Superintelligence Labs. This team brings together all of Meta’s AI research, systems and product development.

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Wang is one of the rising young leaders in artificial intelligence sector. He was born in New Mexico to Chinese immigrant parents who worked as physicists at Los Alamos National Laboratory. He enrolled at MIT but dropped out in 2016 to build Scale AI. By 2024, the company was valued at nearly $14 billion, making him one of the youngest billionaires in the AI industry.

What Alexandr Wang said at the India AI Summit 2026

At the India AI Summit 2026, Alexandr Wang said that Meta wants to make artificial intelligence useful in everyday life. He explained that the goal is to build AI tools that people can use easily in their daily activities. He also said that Meta believes it has a duty to make sure its technology helps society in real and meaningful ways.

“If you want to make technology that serves society, Meta has an incredible opportunity to get this technology into people’s lives,” Wang said during his keynote address.

How Meta’s AI is being used in India

Wang shared that AI is already becoming part of daily digital life in India. For example, Meta’s tools can automatically translate Reels into different languages. This helps creators to connect with more people without doing extra work and removes language barriers.

He also said that many small businesses are quickly adopting AI, even if they do not have technical experts. Using their phones, they can set up WhatsApp Business agents in just a few minutes. These AI agents help businesses respond to customers, handle questions and create advertisements. With generative AI tools, companies can market their products more easily and efficiently than with traditional methods.