Donald Trump 'considers' limited military strike if Iran doesn’t make a nuclear deal

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Feb 20, 2026, 22:28 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 22:28 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

President Trump confirms he is considering a limited military strike on Iran to force a nuclear deal. With a 10-day deadline looming, will Geneva diplomacy succeed?

On Friday (Feb 20), Donald Trump said he is “considering” a limited military strike on Iran if a deal is not reached. This comes after the second round of talks in Geneva, where the deal wasn’t finalized but a technical breakthrough was reached. Iran is not willing to agree to Washington’s demand of zero uranium enrichment; the supreme leader, Ali Khamene,i said “nuclear energy is our undeniable right.”


In response to a reporter’s question about whether he is considering a limited military strike if Iran doesn't make a deal. To which the US president said, “Trump answers: "The most I can say - I am considering it.”

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...

