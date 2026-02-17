/‘You will fail too’: Khamenei mocks Trump for claims of 47 years of inability to eliminate Iran

And the US said Iran should be ready to face consequences if the negotiations failed, Khamenei said, “The Americans say, ‘let's negotiate over your nuclear energy, and the result of the negotiation is supposed to be that you do not have this energy!'”

To which he added, “If that’s the case, there is no room for negotiation; but if negotiations are truly to take place, determining the outcome of the negotiations in advance is a wrong and foolish act.”