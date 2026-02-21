Delhi Police told a court on Saturday that the four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers arrested for being part of a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday had staged the agitation similar to the ones in the Nepal Gen Z stir and were involved in a conspiracy to defame the country internationally. The accused raised anti-national slogans while protesting against the India-US trade deal and wore T-shirts with messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police told the court.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers, namely, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, arrested in connection with their protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, were brought to the Patiala House Court on Saturday morning. The Delhi Police requested the court to grant their five-day remand.

The Delhi Police said that anti-national slogans were raised in the presence of international leaders and prominent figures.

“Their custody is necessary to arrest other accused who fled. Three policemen were injured, and their (accused) mobile phones need to be recovered to verify whether they received funding. Four people from four different locations came together and printed T-shirts. Five days’ custody is necessary to investigate the matter,” news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the accused submitted that they were being targeted because they belong to the opposition party. The lawyer added that political dissent should not be crushed like this.

Following the protest, Delhi Police initially detained around 10 IYC workers.

“The Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest with around 15 people entering the lobby area of Hall No. 5, and raising slogans after removing T-shirts worn under shirts,” ACP (New Delhi), Devesh Mahla, said.

“An FIR is being registered, in which several serious charges are being invoked,” another police officer said.

The accused allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue, officials said.

The protesters allegedly registered online to obtain QR codes to enter the venue, the Bharat Mandapam, before staging the protest inside Hall No. 5.

The court granted police 5-day custody of the four Youth Congress workers.