/‘Last meal’ before strikes on Iran? Why US military’s lobster, steak feast might be bad for Khamenei

As tensions rise between the United States and Iran, reports surfaced showing American military troops served luxury meals, creating a buzz on social media amid US President Donald Trump’s threats. A cryptic post surfaced on X showing an image of a meal served to military personnel consisting of steak, lobster, crab, and pie. The post has sparked rumours of a possible US military action in Iran, with a popular belief of a ‘last meal’ before deployment to war zones.

“US Troops received menus including steak, pie, crab legs & lobster,” the post read. Resharing the post, a retired military pilot in the United States Air Force, Buzz Patterson, wrote a cryptic message: “IYKYK. It’s on.”

Why steak and lobster meal spark rumours?

While there is no official confirmation, a common belief suggests the US military serves its troops a ‘last meal’ with a fancy menu including steak, lobster, and pie, before sending them on a war front. Some link the hearty meal to a dangerous deployment or an extended mission. The theory has circulated on social media for years and often resurfaces during periods of geopolitical tensions.

Notably, surf-and-turf meals are also served to US military personnel on holidays, special occasions, or as morale boosters.

The recent post has fueled speculation of a possible US military strike on Iran, given heightened tensions between the two nations.

US military served lavish meal before June strikes?

Last year, in June, similar reports surfaced on social media on June 18 after military soldier Antonia Lopez posted a lavish meal video that went viral on social media. The day also coincided with the US Army’s birthday. In the clip, Lopez showed that she was given steak, lobster, caprese salad, asparagus, hush puppies, a baked potato, shrimp cocktail, fruit salad, garlic bread, cake, and pecan pie in the meal.

Days after the video was posted, the United States carried out military strikes on Iranian targets on June 22.

