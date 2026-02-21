/Surgical instrument found inside Kerala woman 5 years after surgery, Health Minister react

A surgical instrument known as artery forceps was discovered inside the abdomen of a Kerala woman, five years after she went under surgery at Alappuzha Medical College in Vandanam, relatives of the woman said on Friday. Following the discovery, the woman identified as Usha Joseph was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi on Friday to remove the surgical instrument.

Joseph's son, Shibin, told the news agency PTI that she underwent surgery in May 2021 for the removal of her uterine fibroid at the medical college. After the surgery, she was continuously experiencing abdominal pain. "Though she approached doctors at the same hospital multiple times, the cause of the pain was not identified," he alleged. "Recently, Joseph consulted a doctor, suspecting that the pain was due to a kidney stone, who advised an X-ray examination," he added.

Shibin confirmed that after the X-ray, an artery forceps was found inside her abdomen, prompting doctors at the medical college to remove it next week. “However, we do not want any further issues and moved to a private hospital. The doctors here will scan and locate the exact position and will perform the surgery soon,” Shibin said.

He further stated that the family demanded the removal of the instrument from his mother's body as soon as possible, alleging that doctors at the medical college had said no compensation would be paid for mistakes. “The doctors at the medical college told us that we can lodge a complaint if we want to. We have now decided to file a complaint at the Ambalapuzha police station,” he said.

Alappuzha Medical College responds

In response to the allegation, Dr Lalithambika, a retired surgeon at Alappuzha Medical College, stated that she did not perform the surgery. “The surgery happened just before my retirement, when I was not attending any major cases. As the unit chief, my name was recorded. Also, the surgery happened during the COVID period, and I was engaged with it,” she said, news agency PTI reported.

She also refused to comment on the allegations of taking money from patients before surgery. “I did not take any money from patients for any surgery. You can ask any patient I attended,” she said, adding that not even a scissor but a mosquito forceps was witnessed in Joseph's body. “It is a magnified view in the X-ray. A mosquito is a small surgical tool used to clamp small blood vessels. No doubt that it should not happen,” she added.

She blamed the lapse on systemic shortcomings in a government hospital, explaining that under normal circumstances, a floor nurse records the surgical instruments on a board and ensures they are counted after the operation. However, she noted that government hospitals do not have floor nurses, and this protocol is therefore not followed.

Lalithambika added that Joseph had undergone a previous surgery, and it must be examined whether the instrument was left inside his body during that earlier procedure. “This instrument can remain in the body for as long as 20 to 30 years,” she said.

Health Minister Veena George said that all officials involved in the surgery who are currently serving in government hospitals will be suspended as part of the investigation. She further stated that a preliminary inquiry has already been conducted and that the findings have been submitted to the Director of Medical Education (DME).