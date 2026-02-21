/Five months after love marriage, couple found hanging in UP’s Fatehpur

A couple who had entered into a love marriage about five months ago were found hanging at their residence in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, police suspected that both of them died by suicide within a short span of time, officials said on Friday.

Police said the identified deceased, Amarjeet Kushwaha (30), a resident of Jafrabad village in the Bindki area, was discovered hanging in the bathroom of his rented house early on Thursday. His wife, Rekha Sonkar (25), informed the police after finding his body.

However, before officers arrived at the scene, Rekha allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from an iron rod inside another room of the house. When police broke open the bathroom door and retrieved Amarjeet’s body, they found Rekha hanging elsewhere in the residence. She was immediately brought down, but was declared dead.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Both of their deceased body have been sent for post-mortem, where a forensics team inspected the scene and collected evidence, Station House Officer (Bindki) Hemant Kumar Mishra said, news agency PTI reported.

Families reportedly cut off all contact

The SHO confirmed that the couple had been in a relationship for several months, against the wishes of their families. Later, they had solemnised their marriage about five months ago after running away secretly.

After the marriage of Amarjeet and Rekha, both families reportedly cut off all contact with them. The pair initially stayed in Kanpur for a short period before returning to Bindki in January, where they took a rented house on Lalauli Road.