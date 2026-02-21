/'I’ll f---ing kill you if...': Les Wexner’s attorney whispers near mic amid Epstein deposition, video goes viral

An interaction between Les Wexner, the former Victoria's Secret CEO, and his attorney has gone viral, after their whispering conversation was caught on the near mic amid his opening statement at the deposition. During the conversation, Wexner’s lawyer was caught on the microphone threatening to “kill” him for giving a long explanation related to his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



The incident surfaced while Wexner was appearing before the House panel to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation after the Justice Department released the latest batch of files related to the late convicted child sex offender. During the conversation, Wexner’s lawyer said, "I will f‑‑‑ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, OK.”



Both of them briefly laughed during the exchange, with Wexner appearing to suppress his laughter as the attorney reminded him to “answer the question.” Wexner responded with an “OK,” and the deposition continued.

Les Wexner's connections with Jeffrey Epstein

Wexner, who is associated with major brands such as Bath & Body Works, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Victoria’s Secret, has for years faced criticism over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, who served as his financial adviser from the 1990s through the early 2000s.



Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Epstein who died by suicide last year, alleged that she was trafficked to Wexner, an accusation he has consistently denied. Documents released by the Department of Justice list Wexner as a co-conspirator in a 2019 Federal Bureau of Investigation file related to the Epstein case, though he has never been charged with any offence.



During Wednesday’s deposition, Wexner said he had no direct knowledge of Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities. He told the committee that Epstein led a “double life,” deceived both him and his wife, and stole money from their family. Wexner added that once Epstein pleaded guilty and his betrayal became clear, he severed all ties with him and did not visit him while he was incarcerated, according to a report in FOX 24.