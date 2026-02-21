/India Chip Private Limited launched by PM Modi: Why is it important and what will it make?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Feb 21) launched the India Chip Private Limited, a pioneering joint venture between HCL and Foxconn for domestic semiconductor production. Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in the northern city of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, Modi stressed India’s push for chipmaking self-reliance.

“India must become self-reliant in chip manufacturing... For this... we need to build a semiconductor ecosystem in India,” Modi said, adding that the nation is working simultaneously on both software and hardware aspects of technology.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that Uttar Pradesh is also set to become a major centre in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. This new HCL and Foxconn factory... will further strengthen UP’s new identity as a technology powerhouse,” he said.

A step towards technological self-reliance

This is Uttar Pradesh’s first OSAT facility and India’s sixth approved semiconductor project.

The joint venture between Indian IT giant HCL Technologies and Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn is located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area in Uttar Pradesh, near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Spanning approximately 48 acres, the facility has an investment of more than Rs 3,700 crore.

Foxconn holds a 40 per cent equity stake, having invested $37.2 million (around Rs 312 crore), with possible additional investment of up to Rs 424 crore.

The project is being developed under the modified scheme for semiconductor ATMP, or Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging.

What will the OSAT facility make?

The facility aims to enhance high-end manufacturing capabilities in sectors such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and automotive electronics.

It will focus on display driver integrated circuits for smartphones, laptops, automotive applications and other consumer electronics, according to reports.

The facility is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs for engineers, technicians and skilled professionals, and to catalyse growth in ancillary industries, design houses, R&D centres and a start-up ecosystem around semiconductors, said a release from the government.

India’s growth in chip ecosystem

The new facility is a significant step in strengthening India’s self-reliance and its presence in the global chip ecosystem.

It will help India reduce import dependence, build resilient supply chains and promote innovation, skill development and technology transfer.

The new facility aligns with government initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India, as well as Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-reliant India.