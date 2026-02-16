/AI Boom Sparks Global Memory Crunch, Chip Demand Soars

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 12:30 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 12:30 IST
The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is fueling unprecedented demand for memory chips, triggering a global semiconductor shortage. AI applications, from large language models to generative AI tools, require massive amounts of high-performance memory, putting intense pressure on chip manufacturers and supply chains.
Industry experts warn that this AI-driven memory crunch could affect consumer electronics, data centers, and cloud computing services worldwide, highlighting the need for accelerated investment in semiconductor production and technological innovation.