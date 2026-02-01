/Budget 2026: Major announcements across sectors, from defence push to Semiconductor Mission 2.0

PM Modi described Budget 2026 as the roadmap for India’s ‘Reform Express’, saying it lays a strong foundation for achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. He also hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time.
The Ministry of Railways has received its highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 2,93,030 crore, a 10.3% increase over last year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven new high-speed rail corridors, including Mumbai–Pune and Delhi–Varanasi, to drive economic growth. A new East–West Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dankuni to Surat will modernise industrial logistics.
The defence budget has been raised to Rs 7,85,000 crore, up 15% from the previous year. The allocation prioritises deep-tech research and procurement of advanced fighter jets and naval platforms. The government has also expanded the positive indigenisation list to advance the Aatmanirbharta mission and cut import dependence.
Public capital expenditure has increased to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, an 8.8% rise year-on-year. The budget proposes 20 new national waterways and specialised economic regions in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. A Rs 10,000 crore container manufacturing scheme aims to make India a global maritime logistics hub.
Agriculture allocation has risen to Rs 1.63 lakh crore. The launch of “Bharat-Vistaar”, an AI-based advisory platform, will offer customised guidance to farmers. The budget also supports high-value horticulture, 500 reservoirs for fisheries, and rural livelihood expansion.
The health sector received Rs 1,06,530 crore. A new “Biopharma Shakti” scheme with Rs 10,000 crore will boost biologics manufacturing. The government plans five medical tourism hubs, while customs duty exemptions on 17 cancer drugs aim to lower treatment costs.
The budget earmarked Rs 40,000 crore for India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to strengthen supply chains. A Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund will support high-potential enterprises. Rare-earth corridors in Odisha and Kerala will back EV and clean-energy manufacturing.
Education allocation stands at Rs 1.39 lakh crore. The budget introduces content-creator labs in 15,000 schools to support the orange economy. It also proposes five university townships near industrial corridors and one girls’ hostel in every district to promote STEM education.